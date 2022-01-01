For Sale: 2019 Jeep Renegade Latitude, asking $23,000 OBO, 11,000 miles, great features, call 708-4435.

Looking For: Someone in need of a free queen size bed, call 789-3553 ask for Amy.

For Sale: An 84″ Solid wood table that also comes with 2 extra leaves for expansion for $125, in Randolph, call 801-721-3623.

For Sale: 101 Dalmatian Christmas Ornaments Brand new in a red velvet storage case for $169, A Christmas village set of 8, A very nice Woman’s Robe size Medium for $40, call 677-4230. (Please leave a message with your phone number)

Looking For: Someone is looking to buy an 18″ Boy Doll in at least fair condition, call 801-808-3697 (in the local area).

For Sale: 16″ New Handmade in Dublin Ireland Bodhran Drum, also a Professional Drum Set with 2 cymbals all the hardware and the the carrying cases, and a 4-person Native American Ceremonial Drum.

Antique China Cabinet with a great display and shelves, Marble Topped Washstand, Table Top Display Case, Like New Vinyl black Couch, 2 Vintage Ceramic Nativity Sets 1 in the original box, Call 789-5741 or Text 799-5878.

For Sale: 2 Polaris Snowmobiles, a 2003 Polaris 700 & a 2005 Polaris 600 both are in very nice, like new condition with a ton of great accessories. The seller is only asking $2,000 for each or best offer

677-2724.

For Sale: A great Twin Bed in like new condition. Includes the mattress, box spring, and frame. Call 679-5879.