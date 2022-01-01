KNYN/KADQ Radio Classifieds – Week of 10/17-10/21

For Sale: 2 Small block Chevy engines, from around 1969, 350 cubic inch from factory, 300 HP. 1 is a basic block, the other is a full block with a 400 turbo transmission. Both need re-built. Call 307-708-1509.

2000 lb. Engine Mount – 2 engine holders, 1 of which is missing attachments. Call 307-708-1509.

For Sale: Brand New 24″ Snowblower for only $350. Call 789-4149.

For Sale: Antique Furniture in great condition: 42″ Oak Round Table with 4 chairs, White Marble Topped Washstand, Small Oak Handmade Amish Rocking Bench, a Barn-wood Rocking Chair, & an Ash and Wicker Rocker. Call 307-789-5741 or 307-799-5878.

For Sale: A variety of Jewelry, Faux Furs, Coats and Jackets as well as Handbags and an Antique Brass Hall Tree. Call 307-789-5741 or 307-799-5878.

For Sale: Interior Slab Wooden Door 32″ wide x 74 1/2″ tall x 1 1/2″ thick, 2-panel Solid core door, unfinished arch top, V-groove, knotty pine wood, Can be used for decor, table, or anything. Was new at $110, Only asking $45. Call or text 307-799-5702 for info and directions.

For Sale: Medium Pet carrier , 26L x 17H x 17W”, for pets around 10 to 20lbs. When new $31, only asking $20. Call or text 307-799-5702 for info and directions.

For Sale: Small pet carrier, 19L x 10W x 12″H, for pets around 10 lbs. When new $21, now asking $12. Call or text 307-799-5702 for info and directions.

For Sale: Barber’s Chair, brand new, originally asking $250 now offering chair for $100. Call 307-708-0482.

For Sale: Daybed, white wooden frame new bedding, mattress, asking $50. Call 307-708-0482.