KNYN/KADQ Radio Classifieds – Week of 10/10-10/14

For Sale: Tires for sale for $20 each. They are 31×10,50 R 15.

Satin Black, Princess Insert, Wood Burning Stove for $650 or best offer.

Metal Tool Box in great condition for $30. Call Call 307-677-0004.

Looking For: Someone is looking for an 1 or 2 bedroom apartment in Evanston for rent. Call 314-406-1381.

For Sale: Wooden Door for sale= 32″ wide x 74 1/2″ tall x 1 1/2″ thick, 2-panel Solid core, unfinished arch top, V-grove, knotty pine wood, interior door slab. Can be used for decor, table, or anything. New $110, Asking $45.

Pet carrier medium, 26L x 17H x 17W”, for pets around 10 to 20lbs. New $31, asking $20,

Small pet carrier, 19L x 10W x 12″H for pets around 10 lbs. New $21, asking $12,

Cowboy boots, only worn a few times, men’s size 8, square steel toes, in great condition, full treds, only worn a few times, New $75, asking $25. Please call or text 307-799-5702.

For Sale: Washer It is good working order. $25.00.

Call or text 307-679-6015.

To Giveaway: Plums and Crabapples being given away for free at 1409 Main Street, just bring your own bags and collect some.

For Sale: Bernette Bernina Serger Sowing machine. Call 679-0740.

For Sale: Wonderful Decorating and Collector’s Items: 1 Tiffany style poinsettia lamp $125, an Oil Painting of Mt. Moran with a frame $25, an Antique German Feather Christmas Tree with a case $300, 3 new Waterford handcut glass bowls $50 ea. McKenzie-Childs tea set, Brass Hall Tree.

Other Great Items: Black sofa $100, Big China cabnet $2000, Bookcase $100, 42″ Oak Round Table with 4 chair, 1957 Ford T-Bird Convertable (needs some restoration). Call 307-789-5741 or 307-799-5878.