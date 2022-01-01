KNYN/KADQ Radio Classifieds – Week of 10/03-10/07

For Sale: 2 Transfer cases 1 for a Chevy and 1 for a Dodge. Get time of year to be making sure your 4-wheel drive is ready to go. Seller looking for best offers. Call 307-217-9621.

For Sale: Great Antique furniture like Barn wood rocker, Ash wood and wicker rocker, pink and white padded chair for $60 each

Antique White Marble Top Washstand in Excellent condition.

6′ Black Christmas Tree for Halloween $30

Antique Brass Hall Tree (coat rack) $30 and a table top antique display cabinet $100. Call 307-789-5741 or 307-799-5878.

For Sale: Rolltop Desk $50

Bricks being given away for free

White Leather couch $10. call 679-3028.

To Giveaway: Firewood, if you are a senior citizen or someone who needs the wood but can’t physically pick it up, they would be willing to deliver. Call 307-677-1220 ask for Bert

For Sale: Wooden Box good for firewood and other storage

A wooden table with a checker pattern in-lay

A Craftsman Weed eater. Call 679-9815.

For Sale: A Wetherby Vangaurd 6-5 Creedmore rifle with 4 Boxes of ammunition included, it also has an aftermarket stock. Call for 679-4826 ask for Randy.



For Sale: A small 13″ CRT TV that’s brand new.

An exercise bike that takes batteries. Free two old tractor tires that could be used as animal feeders or repurposed for some kid’s activities, or whatever you can think of. They’re also free, come pick them up. Call 307-708-1031.

To Giveaway: A 50-inch Hitachi projection TV that works well. Has Dolby sound. Call 307-708-1031.

For Sale: ISO chimney sweep to clean wood burner stove pipe

Girls size 4 KEEN snow boots $15 (Like New)

Youth boys size 11 snow boots $10 (like New)

Thule ski rack includes all hardware $25

American Doll with several outfits and accessories $30 (Good Condition). For more information text 307-679-7826.

We have several UHaul moving boxes including 3 wardrobe boxes to giveaway. Also we have an older washer/ dryer set for $25.00 each. Both are in working order. Call 307-679-6015 or 307-679-6713.