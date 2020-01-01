For Sale: Herd bumper made out of aluminum. It can fit a 2010 to a 2014 Chevy pickup truck. Call 307-679-0910 if you’re interested.

For Sale: 2009 Ford Expedition. 81,000 miles. Runs great, in great condition. $9,000 OBO. Call or text 307-679-8019.

For Sale: 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 Grand. Great condition. Grey in color. Fully loaded. Body and interior in great condition. Diesel 6 speed. Heated leather seats and heated mirrors. Trailer brakes. Hands-free bluetooth. It gets 24-25 miles to the gallon on the highway, 18 miles to the gallon in town. $18,500. Call 307-799-5228.