Looking For: A ping pong table. Preferably one that folds and has these measurements: 108″ x 60″ x .5″. 307-921-4872

Note: We have some goats we would be willing to donate to a 4-H or FFA member.

We have plenty of land we would also be willing to donate for a 4-H or FFA member to raise their own livestock on.

This is open to anyone in Uinta county.

For more information or for questions you can contact Ryan 307-679-3151

For Sale: Nice 5 ft couch, blue and white. Great for a small space. New from RC Wiley at $325, asking $150. In great condition fairly new, non-smoking house.

Kids desk 7 drawers. 40 wide x 20 deep x 24 tall. In good condition, just needs some paint. Asking $25

Wall sconces/candle holders 12 1/2 by 4 1/2″. Asking $20.

2014 25′ Motorhome, 1 slide out, sleeps 6, has a queen Serta bed for the master and a queen bed above the cab, dinette converts to dbl bed, has 7 seat belts, Air Assisted Suspension, 32″ Flat Screen TV, Super clean, beautiful coach, excellent condition. Asking $53,900.

For all these items Call or text 799-5702.