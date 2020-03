Elan Olliff chats with Tina Johnson with KFC / Taco Bell of Evanston. The drive thru is open for business, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday, despite the dining room being closed to foot traffic. You can order KFC through Grubhub or KFC website, then pickup at drive thru, or have food delivered via a third party service. To order Taco Bell, visit our drive thru or call into store.