Event Date : Sunday, April 10th

Start Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Dahle Performing Arts Center, Dayton, ID.

Spend an evening in the past, with stories of the tragedies, hardships, and triumphs of our forefathers as they settled the west! Author, tour guide, story teller and historian, Glenn Rawson, is one of the foremost authorities on the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and the Rocky Mountain region.