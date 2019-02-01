SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – Utah’s juvenile judges will soon begin taking on cases in adult court, a move to help relieve crowded courtrooms in the state’s most populated judicial district.

The Deseret News reports the judges next year will preside over an adult’s first court date and decide whether to sign paperwork granting short-term protective orders in Utah’s 3rd District Court.

That district includes Salt Lake, Summit and Tooele counties.

Criminal caseload statewide has ticked up in recent years, from about 37,500 cases filed in 2014 to more than 43,700 last year.

