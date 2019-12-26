SHELLEY, Idaho – On Thursday, December 26, 2019, at approximately 3:33 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle injury crash southbound US91 at the intersection of West 65th South, north of Shelley.

Angelene Stoddard, 40, of Saratoga Springs, UT, was traveling southbound on US91 in a 2018 Ford Transit Van. Lynn Fuhriman, 51, of Shelley, was traveling westbound on 65th South in a 2018 Kia Stinger and was struck by Stoddard. Stoddard’s vehicle overturned and struck the traffic light pole.

A juvenile passenger in Stoddard’s vehicle had to be extricated and was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Reginal Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

All occupants in both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.