BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Exploration work by a Canadian company hoping to build an open-pit gold mine in Idaho west of Yellowstone National Park has been halted by a federal judge.

U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill on Monday amended his previous decision that British-Columbia-based Otis Gold Corp.interpreted as allowing exploration drilling.

The new ruling sought by the Idaho Conservation League and Greater Yellowstone Coalition vacates two 2018 U.S. Forest Service documents approving the drilling.

The company’s Kilgore Project would cover about 19 square miles on Forest Service land and land managed by the state of Idaho in Clark County about 60 miles north of Idaho Falls.