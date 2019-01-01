Judge won’t toss charges for woman charged for being topless with kids at home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – A judge has refused to overturn part of Utah’s lewdness law in a criminal case against a woman who was topless at home.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the female judge sided Tuesday with prosecutors who argued that lewdness is commonly understood to include women’s breasts in American society.

She also rejected arguments by Tilli Buchanan’s defense attorneys, that the law is unconstitutional because it treats men and women differently.

Buchanan said she and her husband had taken off their shirts to keep their clothes from getting dusty while they worked in their garage in late 2017 or early 2018.

When the children, ages 9 through 13, walked in, she “explained she considers herself a feminist and wanted to make a point that everybody should be fine with walking around their house or elsewhere with skin showing,” her lawyers said in court documents.

Buchanan was charged with three counts of misdemeanor lewdness involving a child in February 2019. It came after child welfare officials began an investigation involving the kids that wasn’t tied to Buchanan and the children’s mother reported the incident to authorities because she was “alarmed.”

Buchanan’s husband was not charged.

The decision comes as a movement advocating for the rights of women to go topless has seen mixed results fighting similar rules nationwide.

While a Colorado law was overturned, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld topless convictions in New Hampshire.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune