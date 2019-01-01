BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — A judge ruled Tuesday there’s enough evidence for the case against Chad Daybell to move over to District Court. An arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 21.

Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins determined there is sufficient cause that Daybell likely committed two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, and two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

The bizarre case involving doomsday beliefs and the deaths of several people linked to the couple has attracted national headlines.

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to charges related to hiding the remains of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, Investigators found their bodies in June.

Daybell last year married their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, who’s charged with conspiring to help him keep the bodies hidden.

No one has been charged in the deaths of the children.