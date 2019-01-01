FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — A judge has ordered a psychological evaluation of a Utah man accused of strangling and stabbing a woman he met on the dating app Tinder.

The Standard-Examiner reported 24-year-old Ethan Hunsaker pleaded not guilty to the May 24 death of Ashlyn Black.

Judge David Connors approved a motion submitted by Hunsaker’s attorney requesting the examination. Hunsaker is being held without bail at the Davis County Jail in Farmington.

Court records say Hunsaker called police and said he choked and stabbed Black as they cuddled at his apartment in Layton. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

