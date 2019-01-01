Judge orders end to Utah man’s sale of silver as virus cure

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a Utah man to stop selling silver products marketed as cures for the coronavirus.

The Deseret News reports U.S. District Judge David Barlow issued a temporary restraining order against 60-year-old Gordon Pedersen and his companies, My Doctor Suggests LLC and GP Silver LLC.

U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber filed a civil complaint against Pedersen saying he fraudulently markets silver products as a cure for COVID-19.

The complaint says Pedersen and his companies have promoted silver products as a treatment for various diseases including arthritis, diabetes, influenza, and pneumonia since about 2014.

Source: Deseret News