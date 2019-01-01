BOISE, IDAHO | By REBECCA BOONE (AP) — An Idaho judge says a couple charged with conspiring to hide the bodies of two missing children will stand trial together.

District Judge Steven Boyce ruled on Thursday morning that the jury trials for Chad and Lori Daybell would be combined.

Special Prosecutor Rob Wood asked that the cases be combined for efficiency sake and because much of the evidence and many of the witnesses would be used in the prosecution of both individuals.

The case is connected to Chad and Lori Daybell’s doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their previous spouses. Prosecutors say the couple conspired to hide or destroy the bodies of Lori’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

The two kids had been missing since September 2019, and investigators found their remains buried on Chad Daybell’s rural Idaho property on June 9.

The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges.

The next hearing is scheduled for Chad on Nov. 24th.