Joshua JJ Vallow’s grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, issued the following joint statement on Wednesday:

“The Woodcocks and the Ryans are confirming that the human remains found by law enforcement on Chad Daybell’s property are indeed our beloved JJ and Tylee. We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us and only hope that they died without pain or suffering. Once officially confirmed, statements from the Rexburg Police, the Medical Examiner and the FBI will be released. We ask that you respect our family’s privacy while we grieve – we have only just been told of the loss of our loved ones and need time to process. We are not granting interviews at this time and hope you all understand that this is the worst news we will ever get in our lives and want to be left alone for the time being.”

Mylocalradio.com will not confirm that the remains found on Chad Daybell’s property were that of Vallow or Ryan until it is confirmed by authorities, as is standard media operating procedure.

If you are looking for more information on how the events in this case unfolded over the last two days please read this article.