Looking for a qualified individual with an architectural, or engineering degree or background. Candidate must have experience with AutoCAD, knowledge of various computer software, experience creating & editing PDF files, time management & communication skills, be able to multitask & change work direction as needed, be detail oriented & very organized, and meet deadlines as they arise. If you have the qualifications & experience noted please contact us at 307-444-1886, we are looking to hire immediately!