KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) – Authorities say one person was killed in an avalanche in central Idaho on Wednesday afternoon.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 50-year-old Kirk Douglas Rongen of Jerome, was snowmobiling with another person near Ketchum when the slide occurred.

The second snowmobiler was able to locate Rongen because of his transponder, but Rongen was unable to be revived and died at the scene.