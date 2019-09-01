EVANSTON | BRIDGER VALLEY – At this year’s 2020 Wyoming Association of Broadcasters Online Awards Show, sportscaster Jake Hibbard, was recognized for the second year in a row, for his excellence in covering sports in the Cowboy State!

Jake was awarded 1st Place for Best Play-by-Play (large market station) in Wyoming for 2020! The material submitted for consideration were portions of Jake’s play-by-play coverage of Lyman and Mountain View games. Jake received 2nd Place in the same category just last year with a call of an Evanston game.

We wanted to take this time to congratulate Jake on this special honor and thank him for his quality work, incredible passion and dedication to not only our station, but also to the student athletes and staff of Lyman & Mountain View High Schools.

Jake started his journey with us by lending his voice to the story of the Evanston Red Devils, while still writing for the local newspaper. He later joined us formally in the fall of 2015, and quickly became the faithful voice of the Red Devils and a valuable member of our team. He would later become the voice of Bridger Valley sports, covering Mountain View and Lyman, after relocating prior to the start of the 2019 season.

As we expected prior to the start of last season, Jake has brought a fresh excitement to Bridger Valley sports, along with added credibility and dependability to our coverage.

On behalf of all of us at Mylocalradio.com and Cook Brothers Broadcasting, congratulations Jake Hibbard on being a two-time award winning sportscaster! Here’s to more great seasons ahead.