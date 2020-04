Ryan Steineckert talks with Steve Williams with Freeway Tire in Evanston about any changes at Freeway Tire. Steve tells us that Freeway Tire is still open for business, offering tires, brakes, shocks, struts, alignment, starters, alternators, radiators, oil changes and more. They are keeping up on cleaning/sanitation in the office and in customer facing situations, and trying to keep their distance in the shop.