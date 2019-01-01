Isolvu can still help you escape, with a variety of unique puzzles & games

Elan Olliff talks to Maggie Jones of Isolvu Escape Room about how they can still help you escape, even while their escape room games are closed.

They are offering pickup and delivery options on handcrafted wooden games and puzzles.

The games and puzzles are interesting, fun, magical and challenging items with different degrees of difficulty. The puzzles will help develop logic, reasoning, analytical skills… as well as patience and determination.

Pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p..m on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. They can also do porch deliveries Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, Isolvu also has an online store, at https://www.isolvustore.com/.