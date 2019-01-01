Photo: Gates Frontiers Fund Wyoming Collection within the Carol M. Highsmith Archive, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division.

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – An investment group has purchased two of Wyoming’s most recognizable structures. The Wells Fargo bank site in downtown Casper includes an onion-shaped building and a concrete spire almost 180 feet tall.

Property records show Tri Opportunity Investment Group, LLC, has purchased the site.

Plans for the site are unclear. The group is tied to Joe and Diane McGinley, who didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The bank building, originally occupied by Wyoming National Bank, dates to 1964. The spire was completed in 1968.

The spire used to feature an electronic time-and-temperature display that was the tallest of its kind in the world.