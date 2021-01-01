SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is visiting Utah as she prepares to submit a review on national monuments in the state.

Residents there have both staunchly supported establishing and increasing the size of national monuments, and fiercely rallied against them.

Haaland is the latest Interior secretary tasked with making recommendations on where the boundaries lie. Her input comes after President Donald Trump’s administration decided to downsize two national monuments in southern Utah.

She is expected to submit a report to President Joe Biden after her meetings Thursday with tribes and elected leaders at Bears Ears National Monument.