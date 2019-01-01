YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK (AP) – A coyote has bitten a cross-country skier in Yellowstone National Park.

The attack happened Tuesday morning on Grand Loop Road in the Canyon Village area.

Rangers treated the unidentified 43-year-old for punctures and lacerations on her head and arm. They took her to Mammoth Hot Springs. From there she was taken to medical facility elsewhere.

Her condition wasn’t immediately available.

Park officials say they killed the coyote and are having it tested for rabies. Coyote attacks in the park are rare.

Yellowstone wildlife biologist Doug Smith says the young coyote may have been starving because it had porcupine quills in its jaw and mouth.