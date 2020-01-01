CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — Women in Wyoming would be allowed to view an ultrasound and hear the heartbeat of the fetus before seeking a non-emergency abortion under a proposed bill filed for the 2021 Legislative session.

The bill would order doctors to make that option available to women who are seeking abortions.

KGAB-AM reported that the bill would also order several steps prior to performing an abortion, including providing a written description of the procedure and other steps designed to mandate that women would be giving “informed consent.”

The bill is sponsored by Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams and other state lawmakers. If enacted, the legislation would go into effect July 1.

Source: KGAB-AM