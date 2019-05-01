OGDEN, Utah (AP) – Two students at a Utah military academy have died of influenza.

Weber-Morgan Health Department officials say an epidemiologist confirmed the students had tested positive for different strains of flu.

Utah Military Academy later released the identities of the teens, and confirmed that the teens were students at the school.

A Utah Military Academy email from school administration to parents, stated, “Parents, we are incapable of adequately expressing our sorrow from the devastating loss of two cadets this weekend. Cadets Braxton Graham (8th grade) and Jaime Navarro (11th grade) passed away at Primary Children’s Hospital from unrelated illnesses on Friday and Saturday, respectively,”

GoFundMe memorial pages have been set up for family members, friends and relatives as they remember and grieve the teens who died.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune