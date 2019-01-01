Income tax could pay for more than education under new plan

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Income tax money can only be used for education in Utah, but lawmakers are now advancing a complex proposal to change that in hopes of shoring up a faltering sales-tax base.

The Deseret News reports the plan approved by a Senate committee Thursday would allow income tax to be used for other needs of children and the disabled as well as education.

Lawmakers are calling the plan a last option for essential changes to the tax code. For it to pass, they’ll have to convince educators and voters it won’t undermine Utah’s historically low per-pupil education spending.

The plan must pass the Legislature to go before the voters in November.

Source: Deseret News