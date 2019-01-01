Impacts of 3,000 gallon fuel spill still under review at Yellowstone Park

Impacts of 3,000 gallon fuel spill still under review at Yellowstone Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park administrators say a trailer hauling gasoline spilled about 3,000 gallons of gasoline after overturning in the park while en route to a delivery.

Park officials said Friday that there was no evidence any gasoline entered the nearby Yellowstone River.

The tandem trailer being hauled by a tanker overturned Thursday morning between Fishing Bridge and Mud Volcano in an area where the Grand Loop Road runs near the Yellowstone River, park officials said.

The 6-mile section of road remained closed over the weekend while park workers continued to assess the spill’s impacts.