PROVO, Utah – We have grown accustomed to hearing or seeing accounts of various house pets in dangerous or unsafe conditions being rescued by police officers and sheriffs deputies.

Recently, in Provo, Utah, it was a different kind of animal who needed Provo Police Department’s Animal Control to come to its rescue.

According to a post on Twitter, a male swan was found at night in a gross section of canal in Provo. The swan was found to be really sick, and in need of assistance.

Luckily, according to the post, a volunteer willing to take the swan to the vet and rehabilitate him, was found.