IDAHO – It is with sadness and regret that the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors announces that all spring sport and activity seasons and all state tournaments are cancelled. This decision was based on guidelines established by Governor Little, the Idaho State Board of Education, as well as feedback from schools and districts throughout the state.

As the COVID-19 situation continued to evolve, it became apparent that these state events could not be held safely and still follow the parameters set by the governor, SBOE and the IHSAA. Our Board of Directors and office staff recognize the importance of participation in education – based activities. We empathize with the students, schools and communities that this decision impacts. The IHSAA also understands the disappointment that this will have on our student participants, especially the seniors who were looking forward to a final culminating event.

Current Idaho High School Activities Association policies, based on SBOE soft closure and current IHSAA rules, prohibit the use of school facilities and coaches from organizing or directing team workouts and practices remain in effect until May 18th. The IHSAA Board of Directors will continue to have conversations regarding the fall no contact period and eligibility concerns that have been raised by member schools over the past few weeks.

The IHSAA Board’s highest priority will always be ensuring the health and safety of our student participants, schools and patrons. Situations like these will allow students to use the life lessons learned in education – based activities to cope with the adversity as well as they possibly can. We look forward to getting together and playing when the time is right and it can be done safely.