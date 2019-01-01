Idaho’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 669, as of April 1st. Over 7,200 tests for the virus have been conducted by state and commercial labs.

The state has reported nine deaths related to COVID-19.

You can take a look at the cases by county below:

Bonner 1

Kootenai 31

Latah 1

Idaho 2

Nez Perce 10

Adams 1

Canyon 68

Gem 4

Owyhee 1

Payette 3

Ada 226

Elmore 3

Valley 2

Blaine 265

Camas 1

Cassia 1

Gooding 1

Jerome 4

Lincoln 5

Minidoka 1

Twin Falls 17

Bannock 4

Bingham 2

Bonneville 2

Custer 2

Fremont 1

Jefferson 3

Madison 4

Teton 3

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov or cdc.gov.