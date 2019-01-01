Idaho’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 525, as of March 31st. Over 6,600 tests for the virus have been conducted by state and commercial labs.

The state has reported nine deaths related to COVID-19.

You can take a look at the cases by county below:

Bonner 1

Kootenai 30

Idaho 1

Nez Perce 9

Adam 1

Canyon 53

Gem 3

Owyhee 1

Payette 1

Ada 195

Elmore 3

Valley 2

Blaine 192

Camas 1

Cassia 1

Jerome 2

Lincoln 2

Minidoka 1

Twin Falls 6

Bannock 4

Bingham 2

Bonneville 2

Custer 2

Fremont 1

Jefferson 3

Madison 4

Teton 2

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov or cdc.gov.