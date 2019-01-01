Idaho’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 310, as of March 29th. Over 4,700 tests for the virus have been conducted by state and commercial labs.

The state has reported six deaths related to COVID-19.

You can take a look at the cases by county below:

Kootenai 13

Idaho 1

Nez Perce 4

Canyon 40

Gem 3

Owyhee 1

Payette 1

Ada 113

Valley 1

Blaine 115

Cassia 1

Lincoln 1

Twin Falls 3

Bannock 3

Bingham 1

Bonneville 1

Custer 1

Fremont 1

Jefferson 2

Madison 2

Teton 2

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov or cdc.gov.