Idaho’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 310, as of March 29th. Over 4,700 tests for the virus have been conducted by state and commercial labs.
The state has reported six deaths related to COVID-19.
You can take a look at the cases by county below:
Kootenai 13
Idaho 1
Nez Perce 4
Canyon 40
Gem 3
Owyhee 1
Payette 1
Ada 113
Valley 1
Blaine 115
Cassia 1
Lincoln 1
Twin Falls 3
Bannock 3
Bingham 1
Bonneville 1
Custer 1
Fremont 1
Jefferson 2
Madison 2
Teton 2
For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov or cdc.gov.