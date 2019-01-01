Idaho’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 189, as of March 26th. Over 2,800 tests for the virus have been conducted by state and commercial labs.

The state has reported its first deaths related to COVID-19. They include 2 in Blaine County and 1 in Canyon County.

You can take a look at the cases by county below:

Kootenai 9

Nez Perce 4

Canyon 21

Payette 1

Ada 53

Valley 1

Blaine 82

Cassia 1

Twin Falls 1

Bannock 2

Bingham 1

Custer 1

Fremont 1

Jefferson 2

Madison 2

Teton 2

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov or cdc.gov.