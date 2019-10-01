Idaho’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 1,101, as of April 5th. Over 10,900 tests for the virus have been conducted by state and commercial labs.

The state has reported 10 fatalities related to COVID-19.

You can take a look at the cases by county by visiting: https://public.tableau.com/profile/idaho.division.of.public.health#!/vizhome/DPHIdahoCOVID-19Dashboard_V2/DPHCOVID19Dashboard2

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov or cdc.gov.