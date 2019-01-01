BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s top school official says lawmakers violated the state constitution by approving two laws that reduce her ability to direct critical public school operations.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra filed a lawsuit with the Idaho Supreme Court on Friday against the Legislature and the State Board of Education. She is asking the court to declare unconstitutional laws that remove 18 employees and $2.7 million from her direct control.

Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke, who is named in the suit, said the Legislature was within its prerogative to make the changes.

A Board of Education spokesman said the board couldn’t comment on pending litigation.