BUHL, Idaho (AP) — Idaho now has its first national cemetery for veterans. The Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration dedicated the burial grounds in Buhl on Wednesday.

The Times-News reports that qualified military members and veterans and eligible family members can be buried at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery at no cost to the family.

The VA will provide the gravesite, headstone or marker and other services.

The 8-acre, $4 million cemetery currently has more than 90 spaces for casket and in-ground cremation burials, and officials say it will eventually expand to include about 4,500 spaces.