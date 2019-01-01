Idaho’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 1,464, as of April 14th. Over 15,300 tests for the virus have been conducted by state and commercial labs.

The state has reported 39 fatalities related to COVID-19.

Idaho saw a 55.4% reduction in the number of new cases of coronavirus this this past week over the previous week. Director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Dave Jeppesen, said Thursday, that there was a backlog of tests last week, but he expects normal test processing to resume this week.

You can take a look at the cases by county by visiting: https://public.tableau.com/profile/idaho.division.of.public.health#!/vizhome/DPHIdahoCOVID-19Dashboard_V2/DPHCOVID19Dashboard2

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov or cdc.gov.