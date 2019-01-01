BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Idaho officials say the state has enough gowns, face shields, gloves and other medical supplies to last for two weeks in dealing with the coronavirus but more supplies are on the way. Republican Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday visited a Boise site where the state is receiving and distributing medical supplies provided by donors, the federal government and others. Little says protecting healthcare workers is a key component in preserving healthcare capacity. He says his statewide stay-at-home order is working to slow the spread of the virus. A Johns Hopkins University tally Tuesday says Idaho as of Tuesday afternoon had 1,464 virus cases and 33 deaths.