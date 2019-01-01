IDAHO – Idaho’s total number of COVID-19 cases has now surpassed 2,000 as of Saturday, May 2nd. 2,061 is the current count according to state health officials. This total includes both laboratory confirmed cases combined with probable cases, which is how the state of Idaho is now reporting its case totals.

There are 1,905 laboratory confirmed cases, and 156 probable cases.

In total, laboratories have completed 29,651 tests for COVID-19 statewide.

No new virus related deaths were reported on Saturday. To date, there have been 64 coronavirus related deaths in Idaho.