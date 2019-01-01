BOISE, Idaho — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Idaho jumped significantly Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after Gov. Brad Little announced a statewide stay-at-home order.

Idaho is now reporting 123 cases of COVID-19 statewide. The majority of the cases are in Ada and Blaine counties, with 37 and 52 cases respectively.

The rest of the cases breakdown (by county) as follows: Kootenai 9, Nez Perce 1, Canyon 8, Payette 1, Valley 1, Cassia 1, Twin Falls 1, Bannock 3, Bingham 1, Fremont 1, Jefferson 2, Madison 2, Teton 2.

Little’s stay-at-home order requires Idaho’s 1.75 million residents to self-isolate at home unless they are healthcare workers, public safety employees or other “essential workers” such as grocery store employees.

The statewide stay-at-home order will remain in effect for 21 days. The governor also issued a new “extreme emergency” declaration for the state, a step he said would allow him to take additional steps to expand the capacity of Idaho’s health care system.

Here’s a look at what businesses will remain open during the order:

• Gas stations

• Pharmacies

• Food: Grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants

• Banks and credit unions

• Laundromats/laundry services

• Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law

enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.

Here’s a look at what businesses will be closed during the order:

• Dine-in restaurants

• Bars and nightclubs

• Entertainment venues

• Gyms and fitness studios

• Public events and gatherings

• Convention centers

• Hair and nail salons