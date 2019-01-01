MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (AP) – An Idaho woman faces animal cruelty charges after authorities rescued 58 animals from her 600-square-foot home, most of them Papillon toy dogs.

A police press release said 60-year-old Kathleen Schweikert of Mountain Home has been arrested.

It’s unclear it she has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

The Idaho Humane Society said it assisted firefighters who had to wear hazmat gear and oxygen masks to air out the home from potentially toxic levels of ammonia from urine and fecal waste.

They recovered 55 dogs and three cats.