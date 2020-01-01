BOISE, IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER(AP) — A state immunization official says an unexpected cut in the number of coronavirus vaccine doses Idaho will receive next week has significant implications.

State Department of Health and Welfare Immunization Program Manager Sarah Leeds said Friday that the state had expected 17,550 but will only get 9,750. The reason for the reduced amount isn’t clear.

State officials have detailed plans for distributing the vaccine, and will now have to recalibrate. Leeds says the state has received all 13,950 doses they expected this week.

State officials say nearly 1,000 people have been vaccinated so far. Healthcare workers who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients are receiving the initial doses.