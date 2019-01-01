KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) – The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has rejected a proposed settlement for home and small business solar panels.

The Idaho Mountain Express reported Tuesday that the agreement would have changed how Idaho Power Co. customers are credited for the solar power they produce and put into the grid.

Officials say the proposed agreement reached in October involved net metering, which records the home power produced relative to the amount the home consumes.

The commission’s Dec. 20 order says the public was not adequately notified the agreement might result in significant changes to Idaho Power’s net metering.

