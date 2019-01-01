BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Another 31,000 Idaho residents filed for unemployment benefits last week as the state’s economy shed thousands of jobs for the third consecutive week. The Idaho Department of Labor said Thursday that nearly 78,000 people have filed claims since mid-March. Republican Gov. Brad Little issued an emergency declaration on March 13 because of the coronavirus and followed with a statewide stay-at-home order on March 25. Workers of all ages are being affected, with hard-hit sectors including accommodations, food services, health care and construction. Idaho has more than 1,230 virus cases and 18 deaths.