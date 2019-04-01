BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Idaho’s two U.S. senators in speeches to state lawmakers say the country is experiencing historical prosperity and the federal judiciary is being transformed with the appointment of conservative judges.

Republican U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch in speeches Thursday to state lawmakers in the Idaho House of Representatives labeled the moves as good progress for the country.

Crapo says the U.S. Supreme Court now has a five-member majority of what he calls rule-of-law judges. Risch says deregulation has led to economic growth.

Neither senator mentioned the U.S. budget deficit which is likely to burst through the $1 trillion mark this year.