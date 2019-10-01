Idaho to spend $4.7M more on computer network upgrades

BOISE, IDAHO (AP) — Idaho will dedicate another $4.7 million in federal coronavirus aid funds to upgrade state government computer networks and security.

A state panel unanimously approved the proposal on Wednesday. The funds will upgrade equipment and services overseen by the state’s Office of Information Technology Services.

The sudden shift from office work to working from home because of the pandemic has required substantial upgrades to the state’s computer systems.

The office was initially allocated $5.2 million in federal coronavirus aid funding on May 4. The state agency allocated an additional $2 million in June to upgrade the state’s firewalls.

Source: Idaho Press