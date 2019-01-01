BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that Idaho is one of seven states that will receive a combined $6.5 million for highway innovation projects.

The Idaho Transportation Department will receive $1 million of those federal funds. It is expected that Idaho funds will be set aside for two-dimensional hydraulic modeling and hydraulic tools for projects scheduled across the state.

The Accelerated Innovation Deployment (AID) Demonstration Program, which has awarded more than $80 million since 2014, will be responsible for distributing the funds.

Past funding recipients utilized the money for projects such as highway lighting, bridge-monitoring sensors, and work zone safety.