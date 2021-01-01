Idaho to get nearly $21 million to boost vaccine uptake

BOISE, IDAHO (AP) — Idaho will receive nearly $21 million in federal funds to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to improve access among racial and ethnic minorities.

The $20.7 million comes as part of the President Joe Biden’s pandemic aid package, dubbed the the American Rescue Plan.

Alex Adams with the Idaho Division of Financial Management told the Idaho Statesman that the state is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to finalize possible ways to use the funding while meeting equity requirements.

State legislators must approve the appropriations before the money can be spent.

Source: Idaho Statesman